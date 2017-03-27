David Lisk
David Carl Lisk, 74, passed away Friday, March 24, 2017 at Duke University Hospital in Durham, NC. Funeral services were held 2:00pm Monday March 27, 2017 in the Chapel of McLaurin Funeral Home, interment followed at Knollwood Memorial Park, Clayton, NC.
