Photo courtesy of the Warren County Historical Society Liberty Street looking north from Second Avenue, St. Patrick's Day 1936 after a major snowstorm. Photo submitted to Times Observer A WACO-9, Aero Marine/KLM 90 horsepower, and an Aero Marine J3-F Cub were destroyed at the Warren Airport on March 17, 1936.

