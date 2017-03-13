County senior center schedule
Monday: 03/20: pool & games, 9 a.m.; lunch at noon; Wilma with Chair Yoga, pool & bingo, 1 p.m.; exercise, 3 p.m. Thursday: 03/23: pool & games, 9 a.m.; lunch at noon; pool & bingo, 1 p.m.; exercise, 3 p.m. Trips: Lancaster for Jonah & the Whale, May 10-11; The ARK Encounter in Kentucky & Creation Museum as portrayed in the Holy Bible, June 20-22; Southern Caribbean cruise, Aug. 11-19. Call 968-5667 for details.
