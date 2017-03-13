Cornplanter pipe still available
There was some interest in a tomahawk and pipe of peace tied to Chief Cornplanter, which was available at auction on Saturday, but the item did not sell. The estimated value of the item which was reportedly carried by the Seneca chief at the Fort Harmar Treaty of 1789, was $25,000 to $35,000.
