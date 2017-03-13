Concert Association hosts Karkowska sister concert on March 18

On Saturday, March 18, the Warren Concert Association will host the Karkowska Sisters Duo at the First Presbyterian Church at Market Street and Third Avenue in Warren. The performance of these Polish musicians will begin at 7:30 p.m. Anna Karkowska, violinist, and pianist Kasha Karkowska, have an international following from performances at concert halls in Mexico, Poland, and America, at festivals, on public television, and at schools around the United States.

