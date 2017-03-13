Community Foundation kicks off Warren Gives preparations

Photo submitted to Times Observer Mark King Warren Gives Coordinator and John Lasher Executive Director of the Community Foundation of Warren County, conduct a meeting for Warren Gives 2017 participating organizations at the Slater Room of the Warren Public Library. In a series of community meetings around Warren County, the Community Foundation has set the stage for Warren Gives, the all-county day of giving scheduled for May 17 this year.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Times Observer.