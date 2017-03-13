Community Foundation kicks off Warren...

Community Foundation kicks off Warren Gives preparations

Photo submitted to Times Observer Mark King Warren Gives Coordinator and John Lasher Executive Director of the Community Foundation of Warren County, conduct a meeting for Warren Gives 2017 participating organizations at the Slater Room of the Warren Public Library. In a series of community meetings around Warren County, the Community Foundation has set the stage for Warren Gives, the all-county day of giving scheduled for May 17 this year.

