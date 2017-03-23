Clarendon woman charged with endanger...

Clarendon woman charged with endangering the welfare of children

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: Times Observer

According to the affidavit of probable cause, police were sent to the residence of Courtney Leigh Guest, 27, of Warren, on Wednesday, March 22, for an initial call of children trying to get into the residence in Wilderness Trailer Park. When officers arrived, they said they spoke with Kara Wilcox, who stated that she'd come outside after hearing screaming and crying coming from outside the residence at approximately 4 p.m. When she went outside, Wilcox told police she had found two children, ages seven and five, who were frightened and upset.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Times Observer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Warren Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Bike Path Thu HappySchlappy 3
News WILK, Steve Corbett part ways Thu Rubicon con 1
Jasmine Lindgren Wed Backdoor Knockin 5
Ice cream man Mar 18 Bartender 1
Worn pennsylvania Mar 11 Rustbeltretard 1
Deer population Mar 8 Blowhole 6
News The revitalization of Russell Mar 8 Full of it 6
See all Warren Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Warren Forum Now

Warren Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Warren Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
  1. South Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Egypt
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Climate Change
 

Warren, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,437 • Total comments across all topics: 279,801,662

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC