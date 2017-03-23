Clarendon woman charged with endangering the welfare of children

According to the affidavit of probable cause, police were sent to the residence of Courtney Leigh Guest, 27, of Warren, on Wednesday, March 22, for an initial call of children trying to get into the residence in Wilderness Trailer Park. When officers arrived, they said they spoke with Kara Wilcox, who stated that she'd come outside after hearing screaming and crying coming from outside the residence at approximately 4 p.m. When she went outside, Wilcox told police she had found two children, ages seven and five, who were frightened and upset.

