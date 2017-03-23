Clarendon man charged for showing porn to minor
According to the affidavit of probable cause, Timothy Edward Buerk, 46, of Clarendon, was charged through District Justice Todd Woodin's office on Wednesday. Police said they were dispatched to Wilderness Trailer Park in Clarendon on March 10 at approximately 3:30 p.m. to speak with the park manager.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Times Observer.
Add your comments below
Warren Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bike Path
|Thu
|HappySchlappy
|3
|WILK, Steve Corbett part ways
|Thu
|Rubicon con
|1
|Jasmine Lindgren
|Wed
|Backdoor Knockin
|5
|Ice cream man
|Mar 18
|Bartender
|1
|Worn pennsylvania
|Mar 11
|Rustbeltretard
|1
|Deer population
|Mar 8
|Blowhole
|6
|The revitalization of Russell
|Mar 8
|Full of it
|6
Find what you want!
Search Warren Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC