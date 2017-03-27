Clarendon Fire Update

Clarendon Fire Update

Times Observer file photo. The fire at 210 S. Main Street Monday night, which is still under investigation, restarted Tuesday night around 7:30 p.m. The Clarendon VFD responded and returned to the station by 8:30 p.m., according to Assistant Fire Chief Terry Gregerson.

