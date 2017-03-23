Childrens' Literacy Night, April 6
Thanks to a Governor's Institute grant, a children's literacy night will be held at the Youngsville Elementary/Middle School on Thursday, April 6 from 5 to 7:30 p.m. The event is open to preschool and kindergarten-aged children and their parents who will be attending Youngsville Elementary in the 2017-2018 academic year. The event will allow incoming kindergarten students to socialize with current kindergartners, will provide parents an opportunity to meet one another, and will offer access to early childhood information and resources.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Times Observer.
Add your comments below
Warren Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bike Path
|13 hr
|HappySchlappy
|3
|WILK, Steve Corbett part ways
|16 hr
|Rubicon con
|1
|Jasmine Lindgren
|Wed
|Backdoor Knockin
|5
|Ice cream man
|Mar 18
|Bartender
|1
|Worn pennsylvania
|Mar 11
|Rustbeltretard
|1
|Deer population
|Mar 8
|Blowhole
|6
|The revitalization of Russell
|Mar 8
|Full of it
|6
Find what you want!
Search Warren Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC