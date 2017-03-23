Childrens' Literacy Night, April 6

Thanks to a Governor's Institute grant, a children's literacy night will be held at the Youngsville Elementary/Middle School on Thursday, April 6 from 5 to 7:30 p.m. The event is open to preschool and kindergarten-aged children and their parents who will be attending Youngsville Elementary in the 2017-2018 academic year. The event will allow incoming kindergarten students to socialize with current kindergartners, will provide parents an opportunity to meet one another, and will offer access to early childhood information and resources.

