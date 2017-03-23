Charles Meier
Charles William Meier, 87, of Kerney Road, Tidioute, passed away Tuesday, March 21, 2017 at St. Vincent Hospital, Erie, PA. Born in Pittsburgh, PA, on June 14, 1929, he was the son of the late Charles A. and Marcella Meier.
