Changes for student immunizations in Warren County, by age and grade

The proposed changes to regulations for student immunization and school attendance appeared as final in the March 3 Pennsylvania Bulletin, and will be effective as of Aug 1, 2017, for implementation during the 2017-2018 academic year. Exemptions are allowed for medical reasons, reasons of religious belief, or philosophical or strong moral or ethical convictions concerning not vaccinating.

