Changes for student immunizations in Warren County, by age and grade
The proposed changes to regulations for student immunization and school attendance appeared as final in the March 3 Pennsylvania Bulletin, and will be effective as of Aug 1, 2017, for implementation during the 2017-2018 academic year. Exemptions are allowed for medical reasons, reasons of religious belief, or philosophical or strong moral or ethical convictions concerning not vaccinating.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Times Observer.
