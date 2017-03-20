Changes ahead for special education i...

Changes ahead for special education in school district

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Times Observer

There are some changes in the works for the Warren County School District special education programming for the 2017-2018 school year. Some of the changes have already begun and Director of Pupil Service Patricia Hawley has made several more recommendations.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Times Observer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Warren Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Ice cream man Mar 18 Bartender 1
Worn pennsylvania Mar 11 Rustbeltretard 1
Deer population Mar 8 Blowhole 6
News The revitalization of Russell Mar 8 Full of it 6
News Bernard Fox Mar 7 marcia neil 1
News County Blight Committee has busy agenda Thursday (Feb '16) Mar 5 Bing 11
Jiggers Mar 2 Pepper 3
See all Warren Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Warren Forum Now

Warren Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Warren Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Surgeon General
  1. Iran
  2. South Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Casey Anthony
  5. Supreme Court
 

Warren, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,237 • Total comments across all topics: 279,700,001

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC