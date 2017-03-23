CCC Veteran, Leo Beane, dies at 90
He was a regular attendee of CCC reunions in Warren County, including the last one in August. Four generations of the Beane family attended that event.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Times Observer.
Comments
Add your comments below
Warren Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bike Path
|Thu
|HappySchlappy
|3
|WILK, Steve Corbett part ways
|Thu
|Rubicon con
|1
|Jasmine Lindgren
|Wed
|Backdoor Knockin
|5
|Ice cream man
|Mar 18
|Bartender
|1
|Worn pennsylvania
|Mar 11
|Rustbeltretard
|1
|Deer population
|Mar 8
|Blowhole
|6
|The revitalization of Russell
|Mar 8
|Full of it
|6
Find what you want!
Search Warren Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC