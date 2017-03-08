Caroline Gourley
A funeral service for Caroline Renee Gourley, 42, of 25 Madison Avenue, Warren, PA, and formerly of Sugar Grove who passed Saturday, March 4, 2017 at her residence was held at the United Methodist Church in Sugar Grove at 11 am, Wednesday with Rev. Sheila Auer, pastor officiating.
