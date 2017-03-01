Capital costs

County officials knew when budget planning that the county's first capital murder case in a decade was going to be expensive. James A. McDaniel, 25, of Russell, is charged with criminal homicide; reckless burning or exploding; conspiracy - reckless burning or exploding; theft by unlawful taking; abuse of corpse; and tamper with or fabricate physical evidence in connection with the February death of Marcus Mattson, 18, of Russell.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Times Observer.