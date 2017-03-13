Cameron Co. grad Sestina, former Kenn...

Cameron Co. grad Sestina, former Kennedy standout Konate meet in...

Next Story Prev Story
6 hrs ago Read more: Times Observer

The game featured a pair of Division I recruits - 6-8 Cameron County senior Nate Sestina and 6-9 Kennedy Catholic junior Sagaba Konate. Flash forward two years later and they are meeting again in another win-or-go-home game in the NCAA Tournament.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Times Observer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Warren Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
John weber 1 min Duh 17
Worn pennsylvania Mar 11 Rustbeltretard 1
Deer population Mar 8 Blowhole 6
News The revitalization of Russell Mar 8 Full of it 6
News Bernard Fox Mar 7 marcia neil 1
News County Blight Committee has busy agenda Thursday (Feb '16) Mar 5 Bing 11
Jiggers Mar 2 Pepper 3
See all Warren Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Warren Forum Now

Warren Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Warren Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Mexico
  4. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  5. Ireland
  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Iran
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Egypt
 

Warren, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,897 • Total comments across all topics: 279,589,127

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC