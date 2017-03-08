Cal women move on to Atlantic semifinals
Cal U avoided an upset in the opening round of the NCAA Division II Women's Basketball Tournament on Friday, beating Glenville State by a final score of 88-86 at Hamer Hall. The Lady Vulcans trailed by one at the half before taking the lead with a 26-19 third quarter.
