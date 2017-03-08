Briefsa
Photo submitted to Times Observer The YMCA will be hosting its 3rd Annual Craft Fair from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, March 11. There are over 50 vendors in attendance this year with a large variety of handmade crafts. The Y will be raffling off a large Chinese Auction basket with one item from each vendor.
Warren Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|John weber
|4 hr
|Josh
|16
|Deer population
|Mar 8
|Blowhole
|6
|The revitalization of Russell
|Mar 8
|Full of it
|6
|Bernard Fox
|Mar 7
|marcia neil
|1
|County Blight Committee has busy agenda Thursday (Feb '16)
|Mar 5
|Bing
|11
|Jiggers
|Mar 2
|Pepper
|3
|Warren PA the Jewell of the allegheny
|Mar 2
|Bing
|3
