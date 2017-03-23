Blight Fight
So with the City of Warren's Blighted Property Review Committee out of commission since 2013, they've got a lot of catching up to do. The committee includes a citizen representative, Denise Whipp, as well as representatives from city council , city staff and the Planning Commission .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Times Observer.
Comments
Add your comments below
Warren Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bike Path
|22 hr
|HappySchlappy
|3
|WILK, Steve Corbett part ways
|Thu
|Rubicon con
|1
|Jasmine Lindgren
|Wed
|Backdoor Knockin
|5
|Ice cream man
|Mar 18
|Bartender
|1
|Worn pennsylvania
|Mar 11
|Rustbeltretard
|1
|Deer population
|Mar 8
|Blowhole
|6
|The revitalization of Russell
|Mar 8
|Full of it
|6
Find what you want!
Search Warren Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC