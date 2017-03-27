Barbara Phillips
Barbara A. Peterson Phillips, 78, of 1866 Southwestern Drive, Jamestown, passed away Thursday, March 23, 2017 at the home of her daughter in Pittsburgh, Pa. She was the widow of George A. Phillips, whom she married April 26, 1969 and who died December 28, 2004.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Times Observer.
Comments
Add your comments below
Warren Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bike Path
|19 hr
|Jdb
|4
|WILK, Steve Corbett part ways
|Mar 23
|Rubicon con
|1
|Jasmine Lindgren
|Mar 22
|Backdoor Knockin
|5
|Ice cream man
|Mar 18
|Bartender
|1
|Worn pennsylvania
|Mar 11
|Rustbeltretard
|1
|Deer population
|Mar 8
|Blowhole
|6
|The revitalization of Russell
|Mar 8
|Full of it
|6
Find what you want!
Search Warren Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC