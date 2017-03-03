Audubon hike March 20
What better way to welcome spring than with a hike on the beautiful grounds of the Audubon Community Nature Center. Audubon will provide the landscape and Senior Naturalist Sarah Hatfield will lead you through the woodlands on the first day of spring, Monday, March 20. At this 3-to-4 p.m. Happy Hour Hike, you can explore Audubon's trails to see what's coming alive and then head to a local restaurant to enjoy some local brews.
