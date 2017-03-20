And what this means for Warren County
Sharrows starting at Thatcher Lane and 'bike may use full lane' signs are proposed in Youngsville, where the route takes W. Main St. to E. Main St. heading out of the borough on National Forge Road. Guide rail modifications and widened shoulders are proposed for that road.
