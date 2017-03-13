All in
J photo by Gavin Paterniti Representatives of the hosts and sponsors of the upcoming Gus Macker tournament are, from left, Lee John, Media One Group representative; Bob Patchen, publisher of the Times Observer; Michael Bird, publisher of The Post-Journal and co-director of the Gus Macker tournament; John D'Agostino, publisher of The Dunkirk OBSERVER; and Jamestown Mayor Sam Teresi. Missing from photo are Kim Carlson, founder of the Alex Foulk Fund and A Fresh Start; and Chris Dole, co-director of the Gus Macker tournament.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Times Observer.
Add your comments below
Warren Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ice cream man
|Sat
|Bartender
|1
|Worn pennsylvania
|Mar 11
|Rustbeltretard
|1
|Deer population
|Mar 8
|Blowhole
|6
|The revitalization of Russell
|Mar 8
|Full of it
|6
|Bernard Fox
|Mar 7
|marcia neil
|1
|County Blight Committee has busy agenda Thursday (Feb '16)
|Mar 5
|Bing
|11
|Jiggers
|Mar 2
|Pepper
|3
Find what you want!
Search Warren Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC