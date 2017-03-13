Alice Buck
Alice M. Buck, 87, of Mud Creek Road, Kennedy, passed away, Wednesday, March 15, 2017 at the Lutheran Home & Rehab Center in Jamestown. She was born October 26, 1929 in New Albion, New York, the daughter of the late Otis and Helen Frank.
