Accused crack dealer waives
Demario T. Chatmon, 38, Falconer, N.Y., faces charges including possession with intent to deliver, six counts of criminal use of a communication facility, possession of a controlled substance, resisting arrest and fleeing or attempting to elude officers. "would be delivering approximately half an ounce of crack cocaine to a known subject in the area of the Warren Mall."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Times Observer.
Add your comments below
Warren Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|John weber
|3 hr
|truth
|12
|Deer population
|Wed
|Blowhole
|6
|The revitalization of Russell
|Wed
|Full of it
|6
|Bernard Fox
|Mar 7
|marcia neil
|1
|County Blight Committee has busy agenda Thursday (Feb '16)
|Mar 5
|Bing
|11
|Jiggers
|Mar 2
|Pepper
|3
|Warren PA the Jewell of the allegheny
|Mar 2
|Bing
|3
Find what you want!
Search Warren Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC