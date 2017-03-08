Photo submitted to Times Observer Wendy Neckers' show A Vivid Eye will open at the Crary Gallery on Saturday, March 11. Wendy Neckers, owner of the Painted Finch Gallery in Corry, will be opening her show in gallery C of the Crary Art Gallery on Saturday, March 11. At one-and-a-half years old, according to her artist's statement, Neckers did her first mural with mixed reviews. After her mother scrubbed the wall, she made sure Wendy always had paper, pencil, and crayons, and was supervised as she created the art that would represent her life's passion.

