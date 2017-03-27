$65,000 township theft, motion denied
A motion for reconsideration of sentence in the case of the former Conewango Township secretary who took over $65,000 from the township has been denied. Kathleen M. Swartz, North Warren, was sentenced last month to 12 months and two days to 24 months less one day incarceration in the Warren County Jail and full restitution by Senior Judge William Morgan, who presided over Thursday's argument.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Times Observer.
Add your comments below
Warren Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Man caught in 2nd burglary of same house
|7 hr
|Sis
|3
|alicia pape (Apr '16)
|Mar 28
|Watchful eye
|13
|Bike Path
|Mar 26
|Jdb
|4
|WILK, Steve Corbett part ways
|Mar 23
|Rubicon con
|1
|Jasmine Lindgren
|Mar 22
|Backdoor Knockin
|5
|Ice cream man
|Mar 18
|Bartender
|1
|Worn pennsylvania
|Mar 11
|Rustbeltretard
|1
Find what you want!
Search Warren Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC