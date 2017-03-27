$65,000 township theft, motion denied

A motion for reconsideration of sentence in the case of the former Conewango Township secretary who took over $65,000 from the township has been denied. Kathleen M. Swartz, North Warren, was sentenced last month to 12 months and two days to 24 months less one day incarceration in the Warren County Jail and full restitution by Senior Judge William Morgan, who presided over Thursday's argument.

