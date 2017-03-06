6 win big at DECA
From Feb. 22 through the 24, Vanessa McNeal, Michal Shingler, Caitlin Reitz, Desiree Cann, Nicholas Giambrone, and Derick Nowacki competed in the event, which was held in Hersey, Pa. McNeal, Shingler, Reitz, and Cann placed in the top three in the district-wide DECA competition before advancing to states.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Times Observer.
Add your comments below
Warren Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bernard Fox
|7 hr
|marcia neil
|1
|Deer population
|18 hr
|Tiona Mayor
|4
|John weber
|Sun
|???
|5
|The revitalization of Russell
|Sun
|Bing
|5
|County Blight Committee has busy agenda Thursday (Feb '16)
|Sun
|Bing
|11
|Jiggers
|Mar 2
|Pepper
|3
|Warren PA the Jewell of the allegheny
|Mar 2
|Bing
|3
Find what you want!
Search Warren Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC