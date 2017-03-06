6 win big at DECA

From Feb. 22 through the 24, Vanessa McNeal, Michal Shingler, Caitlin Reitz, Desiree Cann, Nicholas Giambrone, and Derick Nowacki competed in the event, which was held in Hersey, Pa. McNeal, Shingler, Reitz, and Cann placed in the top three in the district-wide DECA competition before advancing to states.

