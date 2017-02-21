Youngsville property loses blight appeal
Times Observer photo by Josh Cotton This property, located at 16 W. Main St., Youngsville, was the focus of a Tuesday appeal hearing regarding status as a blighted property. A blighted property in Youngsville is still blighted after an appeal hearing was held on Tuesday morning before the Warren County Redevelopment Authority.
