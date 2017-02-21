Woman's Club meets

Photo submitted to Times Observer Josie Gerardi, Street Landscape committee member, is shown with Warren Woman's Club president Karen Davis during the recent presentation: Urban Forest of Warren: Past, Present and Future. Urban Forest of Warren: Past, Present and Future was the topic of Josie Gerardi's presentation to the Warren Woman's Club on Monday, Feb. 20. Gerardi, a retired Warren County teacher, Penn State Master Gardener, member of Warren Garden Club and member of the City of Warren Street Landscape Committee, began by telling of Jim Reier, Department of Public Works head, in the years when Warren City had its own tree nursery.

