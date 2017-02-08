Wolf proposal calls for fee for no mu...

Wolf proposal calls for fee for no municipal police depts.

Times Observer

Part of Gov. Tom Wolf's budget proposal calls for the collection of a per-resident fee from municipalities that do not have full-time police - to help defray the costs of the Pennsylvania State Police. While Conewango Township, and Youngsville and Tidioute boroughs have municipal police, those departments do not qualify as full-time under the proposal.

