William Lucia

William E. "Bill" Lucia, 67, a resident of 112 Poplar Drive, Franklin died peacefully at 10:15 PM Sunday, January 29, 2017 in his home, surrounded by his loving family, following a courageous battle with cancer. He was born April 8, 1949 in Warren, a beloved son of the late: Joseph A. and S. Frances McKenna Lucia.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Times Observer.