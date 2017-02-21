WCCS Lions knock off Erie Bethel for conference title
Both the Warren County Christian School boys and girls basketball teams captured New Penn Christian Conference Championships over the weekend. The Warren County Christian School boys basketball team defeated Erie Bethel 53-41 on Saturday for the New Penn Christian Conference title, getting the best of a team that had beat them twice during the regular season.
