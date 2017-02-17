WCCBI brings back Eggs & Issues program

WCCBI brings back Eggs & Issues program

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Times Observer

A number of years ago, according to Warren County Chamber of Business and Industry Director of Operations and Tourism John Papalia, the chamber started the Eggs and Issues series to have a way for people to get together and learn about what's going on in Warren County. Now, that WCCBI is trying to resurrect the program.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Times Observer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Warren Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
John weber Feb 17 FACT 3
Warren PA the Jewell of the allegheny Feb 14 Rustbeltretard 2
News Tanker Rollover Feb 14 stop the madness 1
News I'm sorry' Feb 14 stop the madness 2
Jasmine Lindgren Feb 13 TIMMAAAY 4
Jiggers Feb 13 TIMMAAAY 2
Top 10 Girls in Warren to bone Feb 13 TIMMAAAY 4
See all Warren Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Warren Forum Now

Warren Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Warren Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Pakistan
  3. China
  4. Climate Change
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. Iran
  3. Supreme Court
  4. South Korea
  5. Wall Street
 

Warren, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,275 • Total comments across all topics: 279,028,705

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC