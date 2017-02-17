WCCBI brings back Eggs & Issues program
A number of years ago, according to Warren County Chamber of Business and Industry Director of Operations and Tourism John Papalia, the chamber started the Eggs and Issues series to have a way for people to get together and learn about what's going on in Warren County. Now, that WCCBI is trying to resurrect the program.
