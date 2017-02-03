Warren's Zaffino, White teamed for PBA regional title
Never having teamed before, Warren's own Jeff Zaffino and Matt White - with quite contrasting styles - claimed a recent PBA regional doubles title, defeating Hall-of-Fame names, no less. Even with both reaching the headlines time and time again over the years with perfect games and monster series, it was White's first PBA title, not normally competing on tour.
