Warren's Gaskin awarded Eagle Scout

Photo submitted to Times Observer From left are Thomas Gaskin, of Warren, a member of Jamestown Scout Troop 187, receiving the Eagle Scout Medal from his mother, Anna Gaskin. On Wednesday, Feb. 1, an Eagle Court of Honor was held for a Warren's Thomas Gaskin in Scout Troop 187, sponsored by the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints in Jamestown, N.Y. The Eagle Scout Award is the highest rank and most prestigious award in the Boy Scouts of America.

