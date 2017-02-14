Warren swimmers end regular season with sweep of Meadville
The Warren swimmers ended their regular season on a high note Monday, sweeping Meadville for the second time this season 87-85 and 104-63 . The Dragons also had a new district qualifier in Olivia Ashbaugh in the 100 breaststroke while Cara Anderson and Cade Johnson made the cut in another individual event.
