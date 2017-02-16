Warren grad Grinnen helps Behrend win AMCC - Stitle
The 2017 Allegheny Mountain Collegiate Conference Champion Penn State Behrend women's swim team, including Warren Area High School graduate Lacey Grinnen . With help from Warren Area High School graduate Lacey Grinnen, the Penn State Behrend women's swim team won the 2017 Allegheny Mountain Collegiate Conference Championship this past weekend.
