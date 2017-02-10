Warren County Courthouse has been rep...

Warren County Courthouse has been repaired and expanded over time,...

Next Story Prev Story
58 min ago Read more: Times Observer

"The whole exrerior is imposing in effect of graceful outlines and harmonious proportions and the interior, as will be seen from the description we have been given, combines all the modern comforts and improvements." Court was first held in the new courthouse starting with the December 1877 term when the local press reported that Pictures taken prior to 1941 of the main courtroom reveal a chadelier and four fireplaces for heat, as well as ceiling fans and an upright piano located near the entrance to the attorney's room to the east of the bench.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Times Observer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Warren Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Ashlee Turner (Aug '15) 5 hr Bigpapa 3
Trevor Watson 9 hr Bigpapa 1
Top 10 Girls in Warren to bone 9 hr Bigpapa 3
News Former commissioner's property deemed blighted ... Thu Rustbeltretard 2
John weber Feb 8 Curious 1
News Jane Guthrie Feb 6 Josh Carpenter 1
News Fee on deeds, mortgages would help demolish bli... Feb 6 stop the madness 1
See all Warren Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Warren Forum Now

Warren Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Warren Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iraq
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Hong Kong
 

Warren, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,300 • Total comments across all topics: 278,753,938

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC