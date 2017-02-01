Warren and Eisenhower will be competing in the 'Clash for Cancer' on Friday.

In what's being billed as the 'Clash for Cancer,' both the Dragons and the Knights have raised nearly $1,200 through t-shirt sales and will look to hit their goal of $1,500 with a concession sales and a 50-50 at the match. All of the money will be donated to the Cancer Care Center of Warren in honor of Warren head coach Dean Johnson, who is battling prostate cancer.

