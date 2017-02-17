Warren aiming for more postseason success
Rachel Wilson and her Warren teammates host Grove City today in the first round of the D-10 5A playoffs . The 17-5 Lady Dragons finished tied for second place in Region 6 this season with a 10-4 mark, one game behind Harbor Creek.
