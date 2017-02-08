Violet Ahlquist
Vi" Ahlquist, 94, of Russell, PA., died Wednesday morning, February 8, 2017 at her residence after an illness of the past year and a half. She was a Warren Area resident most of her entire life and had lived 7 years in Findley Lake, N.Y. Vi was a 1940 graduate of Warren High School.
