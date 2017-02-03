Utility pole fire evacuates Tidioute Charter Friday
A Friday morning electrical fire on a utility pole just outside Tidioute Community Charter School resulted in a loss of power at the school, evacuation, and early dismissal. The fire was put out quickly by responders from Tidioute Volunteer Fire Department, but power could not be immediately restored.
