Utility pole fire evacuates Tidioute Charter Friday

A Friday morning electrical fire on a utility pole just outside Tidioute Community Charter School resulted in a loss of power at the school, evacuation, and early dismissal. The fire was put out quickly by responders from Tidioute Volunteer Fire Department, but power could not be immediately restored.

