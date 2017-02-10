Township supervisors question commissioners on keeping 10 percent liquid fuels admin fee
An article in Tuesday's Times Observer detailed the amount of liquid fuels money the county received this year from the state. The county received around $150,000 this year, with bridge inspection payments subtracted from that amount.
