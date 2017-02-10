Sugar Grove man tries to withdraw ple...

Sugar Grove man tries to withdraw plea on possession, other charge

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Read more: Times Observer

Argument was held on a motion to withdraw on Friday morning in the case of Douglas Harkins, Sr., who was charged with corrupt organizations - employee; possession with intent to deliver; criminal use of a communication facility; possession of controlled substance; and fleeing or attempting to elude police. Online court records show that he pled guilty on October 31 to possession with intent to deliver and criminal use of a communications facility.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Times Observer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Warren Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Charles Meier 15 hr nicole 1
News Municipalities with PT police may not be charge... Sat stop the madness 1
Ashlee Turner (Aug '15) Fri Bigpapa 3
Trevor Watson Fri Bigpapa 1
Top 10 Girls in Warren to bone Fri Bigpapa 3
News Former commissioner's property deemed blighted ... Feb 9 Rustbeltretard 2
John weber Feb 8 Curious 1
See all Warren Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Warren Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Lake Effect Snow Warning for Warren County was issued at February 12 at 4:56PM EST

Warren Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Warren Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iraq
  2. North Korea
  3. Super Bowl
  4. South Korea
  5. Mexico
  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Iran
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Earthquake
 

Warren, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,593 • Total comments across all topics: 278,808,673

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC