Sugar Grove man tries to withdraw plea on possession, other charge

Argument was held on a motion to withdraw on Friday morning in the case of Douglas Harkins, Sr., who was charged with corrupt organizations - employee; possession with intent to deliver; criminal use of a communication facility; possession of controlled substance; and fleeing or attempting to elude police. Online court records show that he pled guilty on October 31 to possession with intent to deliver and criminal use of a communications facility.

