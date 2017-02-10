Sugar Grove man tries to withdraw plea on possession, other charge
Argument was held on a motion to withdraw on Friday morning in the case of Douglas Harkins, Sr., who was charged with corrupt organizations - employee; possession with intent to deliver; criminal use of a communication facility; possession of controlled substance; and fleeing or attempting to elude police. Online court records show that he pled guilty on October 31 to possession with intent to deliver and criminal use of a communications facility.
