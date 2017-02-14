Student's death stark reminder of bus safety
In light of a fatal crash in Erie County last week, Warren County School District officials are asking motorists to exercise caution around school buses. "Children can often be unpredictable while entering or exiting a school bus; they may be preoccupied with electronic devices, ignore hazards, and sometimes take unnecessary risks."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Times Observer.
Add your comments below
Warren Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Warren PA the Jewell of the allegheny
|16 hr
|Rustbeltretard
|2
|Tanker Rollover
|Tue
|stop the madness
|1
|I'm sorry'
|Tue
|stop the madness
|2
|Jasmine Lindgren
|Feb 13
|TIMMAAAY
|4
|Jiggers
|Feb 13
|TIMMAAAY
|2
|John weber
|Feb 13
|TIMMAAAY
|2
|Top 10 Girls in Warren to bone
|Feb 13
|TIMMAAAY
|4
Find what you want!
Search Warren Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC