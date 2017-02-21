Strong Vincent boys roll past George ...

Strong Vincent boys roll past George Junior, 87-66

The David Morris show rolled through the District 10 Class 4A quarterfinals Thursday, as the senior guard and Tennessee State commit scored 27 points to spur Strong Vincent's 87-66 win over George Junior. The Colonels move on to play Sharon in the semifinal round after the Tigers bested General McLane in overtime, 58-53.

