Soper: Resignation not about players' club scandal

Bobby Soper, President and CEO Mohegan Sun makes announcemnet the the Breeders Crown is returning to the facility on Saturday October 19th 2013. cv27soper Warren Ruda / The Citizens' Voice Bobby Soper, President and CEO Mohegan Sun makes announcemnet the the Breeders Crown is returning to the facility on Saturday October 19th 2013.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Citizens' Voice.