Sitler approved as new Warren softball skipper
Mark Bupp, who compiled an astonishing record of 154-39 record and multiple District 10 championships, stepped down after a 10-year run of success. He will be replaced by Jon Sitler, who was formally approved at Monday's Warren County School District board meeting.
